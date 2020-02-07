Advertisement

Harry Rosehill

Strike for the Bakerloo line announced later this month

The RMT has announced a tube strike to take place on the Bakerloo line later this month.

The reason for the strike is a change in the schedule, which RMT “imposes intolerable personal burdens on operators”.

When voting, 95% of the drivers voted for a strike. The dates for the strike are rather start-stop from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 21, to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, and then again from 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 24. So essentially Saturday and Monday are the most affected.

RMT Secretary General Mick Cash said:

The drivers overwhelmingly voted in favor of measures in this dispute, which involve management prescribing schedule changes for the Bakerloo route without seriously recognizing the burdens on operators that are expected to be implemented.

We hoped that we would make progress in talking to LU, but our representatives now believe that progress has been too slow and too slow.

The bottom line is that you can’t put intolerable stress and pressure on pipe drivers that affect their safety-critical role, and that’s what this dispute is about. The union is still available for talks.

