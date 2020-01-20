Stricter rules that force Wigan landlords to obtain planning permission for HMOs come into force

advertisement

Landlords wishing to convert their land into multi-family dwellings (HMO) now require planning permission from the Wigan City Council as the number of flat shares increases.

Stricter regulations are enforced in the Swinley region of Wigan and central Leigh after complaints have been raised about the impact of an HMO on parking, noise, and the character of an area.

There are currently 105 known HMOs in the community, including 30 in Swinley and 24 in central Leigh.

Previously, a change of use from a house to a large HMO – in which six people can be accommodated – required a building permit, but for a small HMO – for three to six people – none.

As of today (January 20), however, all HMOs must go through the local authority’s planning system.

Coun Paul Prescott, Cabinet Member for Planning, Environment and Transport, said: “This new direction gives us more opportunities to control the development and quality of HMOs in the two areas where they are most prevalent.

“We know that HMOs offer some form of affordable, flexible housing, especially for younger people and those with low incomes, but there are concerns as the number of HMOs in a concentrated area increases.

“These concerns include the impact on parking, excessive noise, physical environment, and changes in the character of a residential area.”

The new policy was officially approved by the Wigan Council cabinet in October. During a formal consultation with residents, the plans received 73 letters of support.

The Council is currently working on new guidelines to help developers and landlords understand the new directive, which entered into force on 20 January.

It will also ensure that the proposed HMOs “provide quality accommodations while mitigating the impact on existing residents,” said Coun Prescott.

He added: “The new approach to HMOs in these two areas, as well as the introduction of the Council’s Ethical Lettings Agency, will ensure that we can work closely with colleagues in the housing and private rental sectors to provide high quality, affordable housing for everyone guarantee.”

