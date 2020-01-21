Streeter swings around fences, hits the park with a QB spot

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-19 16: 10: 34.0

Uiagalelei was already involved with Clemson in the spring.

CLEMSON –

Brandon Streeter got one in the 2020 recruitment class and knocked him out of the park.

Streeter, Clemson’s quarterback coach and passport coordinator, was on a 2020 recruitment cycle grant, so he had to make sure he did it right. All he did was land the country’s best quarterback in Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei is the country’s top quarterback, according to Rivals.com and PrepStar, and led his team to No. 1 at MaxPreps and USA Today after leading them to a 7A championship in California.

He will play at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on January 4, 2020. He threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions.

“We gave Trainer Streeter a place and he swings for the fences when he swings,” said head coach Dabo Swinney. “There are no buddies for streeters. He goes out and signs Trevor Lawrence – he’s pretty good – and Chase Brice, who’s pretty good, and he has this young man who comes all the way from California and is the number 1 in the country.

“This guy just led his team to the high school championship. But it is from one of the best schools in the country. It was very easy for me to understand why DJs were included in our program, many similarities and how they do things and what culture they have. ”

Streeter said recruiting Uiagalelei was more fun than working.

“It was so much fun recruiting DJ and his family,” said Streeter. “And as you all know, it’s about a seizure to bring a child here. And I remember the first call I had with DJ, and I was just real and honest about the process and said, “Listen, I heard you were interested in us. And after watching your film, I’m very interested in you. “But it’s not just about it and it’s about a seizure and so I said,” Listen when I come out in the spring and you see you I have to go to the camp. “And he said,” Coach, I’m serious. “So I went out and saw him and got to know the coaches and talked to the coaches about him and then he came to the summer camp.

“It was special for him to see the culture. And it really showed that he was a perfect match. And he said that from the first day he got here. He came to the camp and was allowed to be with our people. It was a very neat process and since then we felt we had a good chance with him. He was able to sign up for his mother’s birthday. It was a special way for him and I am just excited for him and him to have a new trip here. “

Swinney said Uiagalelei is not afraid of the competition.

“It’s really cool because he could have literally walked out of the gate and started in just about any school,” said Swinney. “He knows we have a guy named Trevor Lawrence who will be back next year. He knows about Chase Brice and Taisun Phommachanh, but he says, “Hey, I’m coming to Clemson and I’m not afraid to enter the competition.” And that is thanks to everyone here. It is an honor for this wonderful university. “

