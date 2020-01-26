Street stories give an impression of the recruitment style of Husker OC Matt Lubick National Sport

advertisement

Enough time on the recruitment path will certainly produce some hard-to-believe stories.

Just think of the last three recruitment cycles in Nebraska. There are enough examples.

There was Wan’Dale Robinson, who changed his mind at the last minute and orally committed himself to Kentucky before finally flying back to Nebraska and signing with the Cornhuskers.

How about Ty Robinson, the young Arizona defender who hosted the entire Nebraska coaching team and introduced a camel named Humphrey to the coaches.

Do you remember Javonte Jean-Baptiste? It was believed that the four-star full-back tended to pick the Huskers at a New Jersey National Day of Signing ceremony before a blizzard forced a shift.

The New Nebraska offensive coordinator, Matt Lubick, has been recruiting for more than two decades and undoubtedly has a fair share of war stories.

One came on a snowy, cold December day in Bozeman, Montana – where Lubick was born, by the way.

Lubick set out to visit a future transfer quarterback, Dakota Prukop, who among other things made offers for leaving Montana to Oregon, Alabama, Texas and Michigan.

Here’s the thing: Prukop is originally from Austin, Texas. He had no family in Bozeman, but he lived with six of his teammates. Not exactly your typical home visit.

“He came out and basically signed a recruitment contract with me and all of my team-mates instead of me and my family,” Prukop told Journal Star recently. “He didn’t care. He sat down and we had a house of about six guys and he sat in the middle of the living room and we had couches everywhere in this little ranch house with no TV and only a big fireplace.

“He sat down and it was funny because he answered all the questions. It was funny but I was so impressed.”

There is no perfect answer to what a new trainer will look like as a recruiter at a particular school. Obviously, some places are easier to recruit than others. Responsibilities change. Different schools recruit in different ways.

When talking to several people about Lubick’s past as a recruiter, at least one topic came up: He is a grinder.

“It was extremely good. Very good, ”said Prukop. “Ultimately, I went to Oregon because of him and how he recruited me. He recruited Alabama and Michigan and Texas and all of them. He was the only one who blew out. He took a crazy flight and landed super late, but he flew to Montana as soon as the recruitment window opened.

“He is a hardcore recruiter.”

More than a decade ago, Bruce Feldman wrote a book entitled “Meat Market: Inside the Smash-Mouth World of College Football Recruiting”.

Feldman, a respected national college football reporter who now works for The Athletic, wrote the book when Lubick was an assistant to Ed Miss Orgeron’s staff at Ole Miss.

“He went to every school and was just adamant,” Feldman said of Lubick’s style. “He’s not a big, brazen personality, he grinds and grinds and grinds … There were certain people, the former high school coaches, I think, who were more hustlers. (Lubick) was a grinder. Everything he did, was: “I’m going to go to as many high schools as I can.” He’s been doing this for a long time and I think he just loved going. “

At the time, Lubick was using his Florida connections to find Dexter McCluster, a little-known candidate who later had a successful career for the rebels and the NFL.

“He doesn’t come from a big place in Florida and Matt found him,” said Feldman. “What (Lubick) inherited (from Ole Miss), all these recipients were completely new. It was Dexter, Shay Hodge, who was a good player for her, and Mike Wallace, who obviously had a good NFL career. “

Not long after, Lubick traveled to Arizona, where he landed five-star linebacker Vontaze Burfict and quarterback Brock Osweiler as part of the same class as Sun Devils recruiting coordinator. Feldman’s memory of this year is that Lubick was responsible for recruiting almost the entire class.

“He was almost a man because most of the rest of the staff was an older employee,” said Feldman.

When in 2012 Lubick was named FootballScoop’s coach of the year for wide-angle receivers after his third season at Duke, Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe said: “Matt Lubick is simply the best recruiter I have ever worked with. “

There is no perfect way to remotely rate someone as a recruiter, and it is even more difficult to do it retrospectively across several years and stations. Changing jobs often means moving to the middle of the recruitment class. Understandably, the recruiting services don’t always accurately reflect the role a particular coach played in recruiting individual players.

In the 247Sports records of six recruitment classes from 2014 to 19, split between Oregon (2014 to 17) and Washington (2018 to 19), Lubick was involved in the landing of 16 players, including 10 with 247Sports composite four-star rankings , Under the four stars? Some good players and some not so good ones. A guy like the broad receiver Dillon Mitchell, who ventured from Oregon to Memphis, Tennessee. Mitchell had 75 catches for 1,184 and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 (after Lubick moved to Washington) and went pro with the Ducks after three seasons. Under the three stars? Players like Eugene-born quarterback Justin Herbert, who grew up a mile from Autzen Stadium, and receiver Johnny Johnson, who had 836 yards and seven touchdowns for the Ducks this fall.

Of course, this is not the complete record of all the work that Lubick has done as a recruiter for six years. The errors are also not displayed.

Only time will tell how Lubick is doing as a recruiter in Nebraska. Where will its main areas be? What will be its strengths and weaknesses? All that is known for certain is that he will be on the road for NU before the date of signing in February, and when asked about his appointment in a short section of the Husker Sports Nightly radio show, he seemed ready for anything to be. Just like you would expect from a college football veteran.

“Wherever you want me to be, I’ll be there,” said Lubick.

