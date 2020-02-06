DUBAI: Gulf Photo Plus (GPP) recently held the second edition of its exhibition “The Arab Street” in Dubai. In contrast to the first edition in December 2017, which mostly consisted of established photographers, an open call for contributions was published in the center this time. The results, according to the center on his website, ranged from “moving to playful and everything in between” and used a variety of techniques. GPP also emphasizes that “street” photography is not limited to the street itself, but is “possible wherever life unfolds … street photography can relate to a historical moment, such as the Pope’s first visit to the Middle East , and on everyday life, such as a morning commute or an intrepid selfie pose. “

Here we present some of the works on display at the exhibition, which took place from September 18 to January 20 at GPP on Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. The exhibition was divided into different categories, including “Conceptual”, “Light / Shadow”, “Double Take”, “Humor Me”, “Engage” and “Observe”. Contributors came from across the region, with photographers from or from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan and Yemen taking part.

“We work, eat and swim together”

Ebrahim Elmoly

Egyptian photographer Elmoly captured a young man who swims with the horses he works with.

“Bouznika, Morocco, 2017”

Khalil Lamrabet

The Moroccan photographer and aviation professional had this striking picture shown in the “Double Take” area of ​​the exhibition.

“Giza, Egypt, 2018”

Laith Majali

Majali – a Jordanian photographer, film producer and film editor – describes himself as a “nomadic visual storyteller”. This joyful picture can be seen in the “Humor Me” section of the exhibition.

“Pope Francis, 2019”

Katarina Premfors

The freelance photographer living in Dubai, born in Sweden, took this picture of the Pope when he visited the region last year.

“Where the lights fall”

Sreeranj Sreedhar

The Indian documentary photographer Sreedhar has lived in Dubai for 28 years and has only been taking “serious” photos since 2011. This picture was shown in the section “Light / Shadow” of the exhibition.

“Chevy Impala”

Abdullah Althawab

Saudi Arabian photographer Althawab contributed this shot of a classic Chevrolet car on Saudi roads.

“Cross the 311”

Duncan Chard

The United Arab Emirates-based British photographer has captured Dubai’s alternative rush hour traffic as workers drive up and down a pedestrian bridge over a busy road between International City and the Ras Al-Khor industrial area.

“Childhood”

Mohamed Mahdy

The young Egyptian photographer from Alexandria contributed this atmospheric photo of children playing soccer on one of the city’s rooftops (complete with the legs of the audience).

