Street musician sues city of Houston for playing tips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A musician is suing the city of Houston for a street music ordinance that is publicly listed for tips.

A city law prohibits street music, except for the theater district, and artists must obtain permission to do so.

Anthony Barilla has been at home in Houston for decades and says he loves the opportunity to play his accordion on the city streets.

“I think it’s very clear and unnecessarily restrictive,” said Barilla.

Barilla goes ahead with a federal lawsuit against the city and says the applicable law is unconstitutional.

His team of lawyers said, “The law violates the first constitutional change that grants Tony the right to earn additional income while he speaks freely.”

“If you can only do it in one area where there is nothing going on, it will hurt you financially,” he said.

ABC13 contacted the city of Houston on Thursday, but said they had not seen or examined the lawsuit and could not comment.

