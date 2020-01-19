Street dogs: Clemson players love to be outsiders on the grass of the LSU

advertisement

Just like the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson fans in New Orleans will outnumber them.

Xavier Thomas is thrilled by the fact that Clemson will be playing for a national championship on Monday, what he calls “street dogs”

Brent Venables describes the mentality of his group in a hostile environment. And make no mistake, the Superdome will be a hostile environment for the outsiders.

The title game should be played in a neutral location, but the Superdome is only 130 kilometers from the Tiger Stadium and spectators are likely to make a strong choice for the Bayou Tigers. The defending champions have won 29 games in a row and are striving for a third national championship in four seasons, but are decidedly outsiders of the home team.

That’s okay for Thomas.

“We love that. We have a road dog mentality, as Coach V says,” Thomas told TigerNet. “We have this street dog mentality, so we go on the street. What better opportunity could there be to play the national championship on the biggest stage in your home country and defeat it at home? ”

Wide Receiver Tee Higgins is looking forward to a dog fight.

“I think it will be 80 to 20, their fans. It will be a great atmosphere to play against these guys in New Orleans, ”said Higgins. “It’s a great team and I know their fans are really great. It’s going to be a dog fight. ”

Right wing Gage Cervenka is looking forward to the challenge.

“This is definitely an away game for us. However, I am excited. This will be a big challenge. It will test us before and after it snaps into place, ”said Cervenka. “It gets very loud, so we can be sure that we are all on one side. I’m excited. I will never forget that I can win a national championship against the LSU as a home game in Louisiana. It will be hostile. It is something we want to do to go into a person’s house and dominate them. It’s incredible that there aren’t many options. ”

Left-hand Tackle Jackson Carman said he expected the entire crowd to be LSU fans.

“Ninety nine to one is what I’ve heard, but not at all (only LSU fans),” said Carman. “We think we can play anywhere, anytime, whether you like it or not. It is only important how we play. It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play. We just have to concentrate on our execution and play according to our standard. “

Tight end of J.C. Chalk said Clemson only had to worry about Clemson.

“It’s like any other street environment. We just have to focus on the ball, and we focus on the most important things that will be important before it snaps in, and don’t let the noise distract us. It will certainly be an entertaining environment, ”said Chalk. “We respect every opponent we play. I think we’re just worried about ourselves and put our heads down and get to work and do everything we can to win the game. LSU is a great team. Their attack is very explosive and their defense is very smart and they know how to close the gaps to make it a fun matchup.

“It’s also a national championship game. If you can’t be motivated for this game, you probably shouldn’t be playing. It’s as simple as it gets. He is a great motivator. He makes fun. Sometimes we just sit there and laugh at him because he’s so excited. This game is going to be great. “

Defensive duel Nyles Pinckney said that everything boils down to execution, not fans or favorite players.

“We are playing in the heart of Louisiana against the LSU (in) their home state. I think that gives us another aspect, ”said Pinckney. “All the pressure is not really on them or us. It’s only who can do better. It is no bigger than any other game. We just treat it like any other game. We just treat it like playing a national championship game and doing the best we can. “

Center Sean Pollard said he didn’t worry about whether Clemson preferred or was an outsider.

“That is everyone’s opinion. We are concerned about what we are saying here, ”said Pollard. “We care about our game plan and how we play and the opinion of our coach and not that of others. Much of it is that everyone has social media and has their own opinion. Everyone makes their own calls and wants to make their own, but at the end of the day, we worry about ourselves and concentrate on ourselves. “

