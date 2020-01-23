'Street Dancer 3D' review: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor strengthen their game in this dance drama - News

advertisement

What is not fond of a dance film? Just the energetic beats and the amazing dance movements can excite you. And that is exactly what Remo D’Souza delivers in Street Dancer 3D.

The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor star is filled to the brim with talented artists who surpass each other when it comes to their technical skills on the dance floor.

Sahej (Dhawan) and Inayat (Kapoor) are professional dancers from India and Pakistan respectively, who start a game of one upmanship in the streets of London. The core of the story is how both dance groups unite Street Dancers and Rule Breakers for a common goal.

Usually in dance films, the plot is the first victim, but in the case of Street Dancer 3D there is enough to keep you captivated. From Indo-Pak tensions that run from the cricket match to the dance floor, to the problem of illegal immigrants in London, the makers have packed enough and more to keep you hooked on the two and a half hour movie.

Admittedly, the film descends especially in melodrama when it comes to dealing with the cross-border rivalry and the plight of illegal immigrants in London, but it doesn’t bother with the main issue. And that is dance. There are many special effects – dancers without heads and artists with their feet on fire – but the pure talent of the entire cast shines through behind technical wizardry.

The leading couple comes forward and in no way loses pace when it comes to keeping up with the best dancers in their team and that is no easy feat. Nora Fatehi deserves special mention here, a force that must be taken into account on the dance floor. She is a step above everyone else, but to be honest, Shraddha is quite intense and effective with her dance moves. And so is Varun, who apparently effortlessly makes his movements, although we can only imagine the hard work that has gone behind the scenes.

With compositions by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Harsh Upadhyay among others, Street Dancer can come across as a musical hotchpotch. But the great thing is that there is something for everyone. Garmi composed by Badshah depicted on Varun and Nora is as steamy as they come while Guru Randhawa’s Lagdi Lahore Di brings the Punjabi beats to the dance floor.

But the only dance series that is worth the money is the hit list Muqabla recreated by Bagchi. Watching Prabhu Deva groove at the iconic number from the 90s is worth the price of the ticket alone. Kudos to choreographer Rahul Shetty for raising the game with every dance series.

Street Dancer is ultimately a treat for people who love dance films. And whatever mistakes it has in the field of cliché storylines and melodramatic moments, it more than makes up for it with a large number of talented dancers who would like you to dance, even half as good as they are!

Street dancer 3D

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ambica@khaleejtimes.com

