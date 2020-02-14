Tame Impala have finally released their fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, which is available for streaming below.

The record comes as a highly anticipated sequel to Currents from 2015 and has seen the Australian psyche band overcome repeated setbacks in its creation: “Part of my thing when I start an album is that I feel somehow worthless again to want to make music, ”said front man Kevin Parker.

After the release of the singles “Patience” and “Borderline” in March and April 2019, there were repeated delays in the release of “The Slow Rush” when Parker described the “creative strain” that followed him in creating the new material ,

Now the five-year wait for a new record is over. The Slow Rush consists of 12 new tracks that have been released since Parker confirmed the record last year. Stream the entire album below.

