SIMILAR POSTS

Netflix sends some love to Stranger Things fans on Valentine’s Day – all the way from Russia.

The streaming giant released a teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the science fiction series on Friday, which includes confirmation that David Harbor’s loved character is indeed alive and well. (Well, he’s alive. That’s enough for now.)

“We are pleased to officially confirm that the production of Stranger Things 4 is now running – and even more, to announce the return of Hopper!” Said the Duffer Brothers in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our” American “; he’s locked away from home in the snowy Kamchatka wasteland where he will be exposed to both human and other dangers.”

The creators’ statement continues with a taste of what Eleven and her Hawkins crew will experience: “Meanwhile, a new horror is emerging in the US, something that has been buried for a long time, something that connects everything. Season 4 will be the biggest and scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American. “

A premiere date for Stranger Things 4 has yet to be announced, although we have an exclusive overview of the length of the upcoming season. Click here for more on this week’s Ask Ausiello column.

Click PLAY in the video above to get a first impression of Stranger Things 4 Write a comment below with your personal hopes and theories.