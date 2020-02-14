Every favorite chief of police is back, even though he’s no longer in Hawkins. On Friday, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the Stranger Things Season. 4, and the 50-second clip contains an important clue to the fate of a long-thought dead character. That’s right, David Harbor Sheriff Jim Hopper is officially back and this time he’s in Russia.

“We are pleased to officially confirm that the production of Stranger Things 4 is now running – and even more, to announce the return of Hopper!” Said the Duffer Brothers in a statement, TV Line reports. “Although it’s not all good news for our” American “; he’s locked away from home in the snowy Kamchatka wasteland where he will be exposed to both human and other dangers.”

“In the meantime, a new horror is emerging in the States, something that has been buried for a long time, something that connects everything,” the statement continued. “Season 4 will be the biggest and scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American. “

This is an evolving story …