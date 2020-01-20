“Stranger Things” children at their first SAG Awards compared to 2020

advertisement

All grown up! Stranger things have become a cultural phenomenon since their Netflix debut in 2016, but the show’s young stars have also stolen the hearts of the world.

Millie Bobby Brown. Finn Wolfhard. Caleb McLaughlin. Noah snap and Gaten Matarazzo They became known with their somewhat older colleagues Joe Keery and real couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer when the show’s newcomer season came to an end. Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery also won hearts when they joined the streaming series for season 2. Priah Ferguson, who plays McLaughlin’s younger sister, was promoted to the regular series for seasons 3 and 4 Maya Hawke was also cast in the last season.

17-year-old Sink informed The New York Times in June 2019 how she’s changed since she worked on Stranger Things. “I’m definitely an adult, but now I’m the same Sadie that I would have been even if I hadn’t been to Stranger Things,” she said. “I was always relaxed, go with the flow. It’s all the way child actors end up going crazy, but I don’t think that is the case with any of us.”

She continued: “We are all just good children, especially if you surround yourself with supportive, loving people.”

In addition to their newly discovered fame, the youngest actors in the series have made strong friends by participating in Stranger Things. Brown, 15, told Teen Vogue in October 2016 that the Stranger Things kids created a group text shortly after they were cast to “talk to each other when we needed to,” but Schnapp, also 15, noted that the group chat doesn’t work. That made them grow so close.

“I think we just became friends and then we created a group chat together. That really helped, ”he told the magazine at the time. “When they tried to occupy us, they were looking for people who had the best chemistry together. That really makes sense, because if we didn’t like each other, the show wouldn’t be what it was. ‘

Schnapp revealed that “they literally became friends on the first day” and added: “We went to school, we all sat together and just started laughing. Then, later, we started hanging out and stayed the night. Me and Millie made these diary things on our phones, which we called Stranger Things Video Diaries, and we got very close. “

Brown received her first SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance in 2017 from an actress in a drama series. In the same year, she and her cast were nominated by an ensemble in a drama series for Outstanding Performance, which she won. The Strangers Things cast was nominated twice for the same award in 2018 and 2020.

In honor of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, you can scroll down on Sunday, January 19 to see how Stranger Things kids have been doing since their first SAG Ceremony have changed.

