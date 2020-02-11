Eric Watson

A strange man armed with knives was arrested after threatening a woman in her home.

Eric Wayne Watson, 35, was arrested early Sunday morning for aggravated assault and burglary when he was found in the front yard of an Oxford house.

A woman said she fell asleep when she was woken up by a crackling noise under her apartment, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Then she said she heard the knock on her bedroom door. The person knocking on her door said he would kill her if she came out, the report said. She threatened to call the police and the man replied that he didn’t care. The power supply then went out. Then he started tapping the knives on her bedroom.

When local MPs arrived, they discovered Watson and ordered him to drop the knives.

The woman saw that two knives were missing in her kitchen. One MP found that the electricity box to the woman’s house was open. The representative switched on the circuit breakers and the lights in the house went on again.

The woman said she didn’t know Watson and had no idea who he was.

Watson was arrested last year after stealing fishing bait and a bottle of vodka at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Watson was arrested in 2018 after visiting a store on Southern Trace Plaza, from which he was also excluded. In 2014, Watson was arrested after punching a woman in the nose on Christmas Day.