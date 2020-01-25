Strange fines in the NBA

advertisement

As we recently reported, Detroit Pistons, Derrick Rose guarded a $ 25,000 fine by the NBA after the Piston’s loss to New Orleans Pelicans in the Little Caesars Arena.

Rose expressed his frustration about the fading chances of the Piston in the NBA Eastern Conference by throwing a pen in the crowd during their overtime defeat, 117-110. To be honest, after scoring 23 own points and eight assists, Rose had the right to be frustrated, especially because she had missed an opportunity to score the winner in the buzzer of the regulation time.

Many fans are shocked by the amount of the fine, given that it was such a minor crime and nobody was injured. However, keep in mind that although the $ 25,000 NBA fine can be a huge amount of money for most fans, it is a small change for someone like Rose. His salary comes to around $ 7 million a year.

How does the fine relate?

Rose is of course not the first baller to show his frustration in a way that was not appreciated by the MBA, and the fines are pretty consistent when they do.

Even the biggest players are not immune to moments of madness. LeBron James was fined $ 25,000 in 2010 for kicking a water bottle in the stands, and Golden State Warrior, Stephen Curry, was fined twice for throwing his mouth protector, once with a fan and once with an official. He was fined $ 50,000 each time, but with a salary package of $ 34 million, it is unlikely that he will miss the money.

Crazy fines

Celtics President, Danny Ainge was fined $ 25,000 in 2010 because he threw his towel on the ground just when JJ Hickson of the Cavalier took a free throw, but even that is not the craziest attack to attract a fine . Delonte West of Dallas Mavericks takes that prize with a mile. He was so determined to postpone Gordon Hayward of Utah Jazz in 2012 that he stuck his finger in his ear and what the schoolyard calls a “wet willy”! It’s a hilarious tactic, but unfortunately the NBA didn’t see the funny side, and grabbed it for $ 25,000.

The biggest fine

Most NBA fines are little more than a blow to the highly paid superstars, but after making racist comments in 2014, the competition beat LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, with all they had. His $ 2.5 million fine was the biggest fine in basketball history and came out of the game with a lifelong ban. A hundred times greater than the recent punishment from Derrick Rose, it’s safe to say that it was more than a daily wage for Sterling.

