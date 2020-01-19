Story of when Barry Sanders ran a 4.37 40-yard dash in sweat

advertisement

With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine around the corner I started thinking. I wonder what time it used to be Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders did the 40-yard dash come in? So I started researching and immediately came across a piece written by NFL Senior Media analyst Gil Brandt that quickly stole my attention.

Embed from Getty Images

The piece was written by Brandt on July 22, 2004 and was meant to honor Sanders because he would be initiated less than a month later in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead of trying to tell the story again and not do it justice, here’s an excerpt from Brandt’s play that talks about Sanders and what happened during his Pro Day in Oklahoma State.

advertisement

“Barry decided to come early, but did not work or did not walk on the combine. Instead, he showed his wares on his Pro Day in the state of Oklahoma. In those days the timing days were not visited as well as now, so 20 or 25 teams must be represented.

Everyone is ready for training and Barry is nowhere to be found. The story went that he was out of town to get some hardware (trophies), but was on his way. So he flew into Tulsa and came directly from the airport to the training. He got out of the car, got sweaty, stumbled up a bit and ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash! I remember standing next to Wayne Fontes, who was the Lions head coach at the time. The Lions took third place and we (the Cowboys) were the first, and it was pretty clear that we took Troy Aikman. So Fontes whispers to me: “Hey, I don’t care if he trains or not, we take him No. 3.” I joked with him and told him not to be so sure that he would be there, but he didn’t fall for it. “

Although I’ve seen small variations tell about Sanders Pro Day, Gil Brandt is a respected analyst and I trust that his story is true. Here is a link to the rest of the piece that Brandt wrote about Sanders, it is definitely worth reading.

advertisement