Mount Hermon was closed to visitors on Saturday due to blizzards that covered the area at the foot of the mountain with 35 to 40 centimeters of snow, the website said online.

The long hiking trail in the Ayun River Nature Reserve near Metula Israel’s northernmost city was also closed to visitors after some of the trails were flooded with heavy rain. The Israeli nature and park authorities informed visitors that only the short path near the Tanur waterfall was open.

A snowcat on Israel’s Mount Hermon, on February 8, 2020. Hermon website

The water level at the Sea of ​​Galilee, Israel’s largest water reservoir, has risen five centimeters since Friday and is currently 210.10 meters below sea level. The Kinneret is now 1.30 meters below its full capacity.

In the northern Israeli city of Carmiel, a 22-year-old woman in the city’s business center was moderately injured by an iron bar that fell on her due to high winds. She was taken to the Nahariya hospital.

The Sea of ​​Galilee in Northern Israel on February 8, 2020.Ariel Zur

“When we got to the city’s business center, they took us to a large tent for sale with goods that had been placed in the parking lot,” said medic Carmi. “The injured woman was on the floor and was suffering from a head injury. The people at the scene told us that she was injured by a metal bar that fell and hit her. We did medical examinations, put her in the ambulance, and took her to the hospital in moderate condition. ”

Rain is expected to ease on Sunday, but it could migrate south into the Negev desert and raise concerns about flash floods in the east of the country. Light snow is expected at Hermon and in the mountains in the north as well as in the mountains in the center near Jerusalem. Unusually cold temperatures can be expected in the evening.

On Monday the weather is partly cloudy and there is a significant drop in temperature. Monday night, very cold temperatures are expected throughout Israel.