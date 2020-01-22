Storm project of the temple to close South 43rd KWKT

advertisement

TEMPLE, Texas – The Fairview and Sunset Additions Drainage Improvement project leads to a number of street closures in Temple.

South 43rd Street will be closed from Monday 27 January for through traffic from West Avenue M to West Avenue P.

During this work, through traffic will be diverted around the block to South 41st Street and South 45th Street.

Local traffic is allowed, as well as street parking in all areas except at closing addresses 1403, 1404, 1406 and 1407 South 43rd Street.

This detour will remain for 5 days until Friday 31 January (depending on the weather).

As construction progresses, the access for residents is retained. For questions, contact the City of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.

