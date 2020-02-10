SAN DIEGO – A winter storm brought snow to local mountains overnight, including Mount Laguna, which was expected to receive several inches.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported heavy snow and poor visibility near the Mount Laguna Lodge, which sits at an elevation of about 6,000 feet. The lodge has a live webcam that you can watch on their website.

The storm started moving over San Diego County Sunday, dropping snow levels to about 5,000 feet, where between 3-8 inches of snow was expected to fall. Officials issued a winter weather advisory in local mountains, warning that driving conditions could be dangerous.

Mt Laguna at 5 AM. Heavy snow with poor visibility.

Be prepared for chain restrictions. There are several already in effect in the San Bernardino Mtns, and should expand into SD County mountains through the day. #cawx pic.twitter.com/7bODdeXgF8

– NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 10, 2020

The low pressure system brought rain to lower elevations, with a quarter-inch of precipitation anticipated in coastal and inland area and up to 4 inches of rain forecast for the deserts.

Early Monday, it was cold and rainy in Julian – which sits at an elevation of about 4,200 feet – but there was no snow on the ground.

The rain and snow are expected to halt by Monday evening, then fair and seasonal weather will set in, lasting through Friday, when a second storm system could bring another round of precipitation, Miller said.

