Storm Dennis will bring heavy wind and rain to the UK this weekend, which may result in travel breaks and flooding in some areas.

Forecasters predict that large parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be hit by wind speeds of 100 km / h and up to 140 mm of rain.

The Environment Agency (EA) said that the wet weather’s effects on the tide are likely to be worse than last weekend’s Ciara storm, as rain falls on already saturated soil.

Storm Ciara, which arrived in Britain on Sunday, left 800 properties flooded in England alone, according to EA.

The Met Office has posted a series of amber and yellow weather warnings from Friday evening to Monday afternoon, with the worst weather expected to occur on Saturday.

The British are warned to expect disruption to roads and railways throughout the weekend.

Steve Willington, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another, very troubled, flood-prone weather section this weekend, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and in southern Scotland, where melting snow increases the risk of flooding.

“After Storm Ciara last weekend and further rains this week, the ground is already saturated in places. As Storm Dennis continues to bring heavy and persistent rain at the weekend, there is a risk of significant flooding effects, including property damage and death from high-speed floods.

“Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecasts and warnings for your region and to follow the safety instructions of the officials.”

We will get the latest information on the weather and disturbances from it as Britain prepares for Storm Dennis below.