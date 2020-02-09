Storm Ciara tested pilot skills at Manchester Airport on Sunday when the hurricane force winds hit Britain.

In footage filmed at Manchester Airport by avid planespotter Matt, which operates online under the name Aviation Upclose, the flights were hit by the strong winds as they attempted to land.

Some crews were seen in the video to perform a maneuver – a standard way to get the jet back on the landing path if they weren’t fully aligned with the runway or felt a late sudden gust of wind that moved the aircraft’s approach to unstable.

On his YouTube channel Matt wrote: “Although Manchester is largely committed to the prevailing wind, there have been a number of disturbances in Manchester, more than I have ever seen before! The wind came from the Southwest at an average of 30 to 45 knots around noon however, a gust of 75 knots was reported! “

Emirates’ Airbus A380 flies around Manchester Airport during Storm Ciara

(Image: Aviation Upclose)

Matt recorded several flights that had to fly around – including the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380 from Emirates. This flight was eventually diverted to Frankfurt.

The TUI Boeing 787 from Mexico landed on the third attempt, and a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 from Barbados was also one of the larger jets that were exposed to high winds.

Others were a Lufthansa Airbus A320, a FlyBe Embraer E175 from Paris and a SAS Airbus A320Neo.

He told the ME: “At one point the winds reached 75 knots / 85Mph / 140Kph.

“There were several detours and distractions due to the wind.”

easyJet Airbus lands at Manchester Airport during Storm Ciara.

(Image: Aviation Upclose)

Previously, it was reported that around 20 flights had been canceled at Manchester Airport alone and significant disruptions had occurred across the UK.

The storm left a trail of chaos in the region and caused widespread disruption to roads and railways.

Manchester City’s home game against West Ham was also canceled due to the strong winds.

Elsewhere, it is believed that a transatlantic flight to London Heathrow is the fastest ever flight on a conventional airliner.

The Boeing 747 completed the 3,500-mile journey from New York John F. Kennedy International in just four hours and 56 minutes – thanks to the strong tail wind from Storm Ciara.