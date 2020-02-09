Six flood warnings were issued this morning by the Greater Manchester Environment Agency.

Storm Ciara struck the region with strong gusts and heavy rain for long stretches of the morning. People have been warned to stay indoors and only travel when absolutely necessary.

There are two weather warnings with a yellow wind warning that applies until 9 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning until 6 p.m.

The Environment Agency has now issued six flood warnings – which means: “Floods are expected, immediate action is required”.

Bessy Brook in Lostock, near Bolton – the Environment Agency says the rivers at Bessy Brook have risen due to heavy rainfall

River Irwell near Close Park – River levels have risen rapidly due to heavy rainfall and there is a possibility that Pioneer Mills, Close Park and Parkside Close may become flooded

Hey Brook in Rochdale, waterfront properties – a flooding opportunity for properties at the north end of Park Road, All Saints Works, Heybrook School and property on Hector Ave.

River Irwell at Bury Ground

Irwell River at Summerseat, riverside

Daniel Street in Whitworth, near Rochdale

The Environment Agency has warned the residents concerned:

Turn off gas, water and electricity

Bring things up or to safety

Bring family, pets and car to safety

There are also a number of flood warnings just outside Greater Manchester, including the Irwell River in Strongsty and Chatterton, the Mersey Estuary in Warrington and the Todmorden / Hebden Bridge areas.

A flood alert – meaning that floods are “possible” – also applies to Greater Manchester in the Upper River Irwell, which covers Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall.

(Image: Environment Agency)

