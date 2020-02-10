After storm Ciara, parts of the UK are now prepared for snow storms and up to 20 cm of snow – while the Greater Manchester area is waking up to more and more flood warnings.

In some areas, rain and gusts fell over land at a speed of over 90 miles per hour in just 24 hours and a month in 24 hours, causing major floods.

Thousands of people were without power, some houses were evacuated, buildings were damaged, and sporting events were postponed, including Manchester City’s home game against West Ham.

The Environment Agency reports that flood warnings are still present on the Irwell between Bury and Radcliffe and on the Mersey between Northenden, East Didsbury and Burnage.

There are also flood warnings for the Mersey in Warrington, as well as a number of flood warnings along the Ribble Valley in Lancashire and the Aire, Calder and Colne rivers in West Yorkshire.

Residents were evacuated from parts of Bury on Sunday when the rivers peaked. However, Bury’s council states that flood risk is rapidly decreasing.

They say the environmental agency and councils were out all night to monitor river levels and clear debris and overturned screens.

Spreaders have also traveled around Greater Manchester, as frozen temperatures are forecast in the coming days.

Continue reading

Storm Ciara at the latest

The Environmental Protection Agency says there is still a less severe warning of flooding on all sections of the Mersey and Irwell through Greater Manchester.

Flights, ferries, and trains were canceled and delayed while drivers faced floods, fallen trees, and other debris that blocked the streets.

An amber weather warning from Met Office for Wind, which had been used in most parts of England, expired on Sunday at 9 p.m. when Storm Ciara moved to the north east of Scotland.

Until midnight, a yellow wind warning was in effect across the UK, with strong winds, showers, snow and ice on Monday.

We will get the latest information on flood warnings, weather forecast and traffic and travel situation throughout the day …