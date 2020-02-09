Thousands of homes lost energy overnight as Storm Ciara swept across Greater Manchester and the Northwest.

The weather caused 2,679 properties to lose electricity overnight.

Electricity North West engineers had restored more than 2,000 apartments this morning at 9:30 a.m. – though around 576 are still without power.

Strong wind and heavy rain have damaged the overhead line network.

However, as repairs are being carried out, conditions on Sunday are expected to worsen and further damage and blackouts in other areas are expected.

Electricity North West has put more than 200 additional technicians on standby who are ready to respond.

There may be delays in restoration work as fallen trees block access to the sites and the strong wind makes it unsafe for engineers to climb masts to repair overhead lines.

Sam Loukes, Incident Manager at Electricity North West, said: “The night was very wet and windy and a number of trees have fallen over due to the weather.

“Our power grid survived the conditions remarkably well and we were well prepared for the malfunctions that occurred.

“The weather warnings from the Met Office remain and we monitor the conditions around the clock. Our plans are well implemented and we have local teams that can react quickly on site.

“If someone detects damage to overhead lines or electrical equipment, we ask them to stay away and report this immediately to number 105.”

You can find all information about power outages in the region on Electricity North West’s website here or free of charge from any phone at 105.

Electricity North West offers customers additional support through their Priority Services Register.