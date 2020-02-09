Storm Ciara hits Greater Manchester with heavy gusts and rain today, and the terrible weather will last most of Sunday.

There are two weather warnings all over the region during the day, as the Met Office has warned that the strong winds could be a “danger to life” for people who venture outdoors.

The police have warned people to “stay inside and keep warm” when they don’t have to travel, and rail services have also advised customers to travel only when “absolutely necessary”.

In Greater Manchester and much of England, a yellow wind warning applies from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In its instructions, the Met Office warned to expect:

Flight residues that can lead to injuries or death

Some damage to buildings, such as bricks blown from roofs, is expected

Longer travel times and cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry connections are affected

Some roads and bridges are closed

Power outages that may affect other services, e.g. B. on the coverage of mobile phones

Injuries and danger to life due to large waves and beach material thrown on sea fronts, coastal roads and property

A yellow rain warning from the Met Office also covers Greater Manchester.

They warned that the rain could mean:

Homes and businesses could be flooded and damage some buildings

Rapidly flowing or deep floods are possible and life-threatening

Delays or cancellations of train and bus connections are possible

Spray and flooding can lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Potential blackouts and loss of other services for some households and businesses

Some communities may be cut off from flooded streets

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a flood warning in the Greater Manchester region in the Upper River Irwell catchment area beginning at 7:30 a.m., covering Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall.

It warned floods “is possible”.

It says: “Storm Ciara is forecasting an increase in the river level in the Upper Irwell catchment area.

“As a result, floods of lowlands, roads and farmland are expected tomorrow morning and day.” Follow our live blog for the latest information.

Here is the current Manchester weather forecast for Sunday:

7 a.m.- Heavy rain, 11C, 45mph gusts

8 a.m. – Heavy rain, 11 ° C, 51 miles an hour

9.00 a.m.- Heavy rain, 11 ° C, 50mph gusts

10:00 a.m. – Heavy rain, 12 ° C, gusts of 46 km / h

11:00 am – Heavy rain, 12 ° C, 51 miles per hour gusts

12:00 p.m. – Heavy rain, 11 ° C, gusts of 80 km / h

1.00 p.m. – Heavy showers, 11 ° C, 44 mph gusts

2:00 p.m. – Light rain, 11 ° C, 47 miles per hour

3:00 p.m. – Light shower, 11 ° C, 43 mph gusts

4:00 p.m. – Light shower, 10C, 45 mph gusts

5pm – Light shower, 9C, 39 mph gusts

6:00 p.m. – Light shower, 9 ° C, 39 mph gusts

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Heavy showers, 8C, 37 mph gusts