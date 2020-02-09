Storm Ciara has made its way through downtown Manchester.

Photos and video footage at Castlefield Quay and Salford Quay show flooding on the trails.

There are currently two flood warnings for the Irwell River in Salford near the city center.

Travelers had to expect delays in Metrolink services after a fallen tree blocked the route on the East Didsbury Line and another on the Rochdale-via-Oldham Line.

Bus replacement services are still in operation.

While passengers with connections to Victoria could get to the city center from the south of Manchester, commuters had to pant on the tram as they passed Castlefield from above along the Irwell River.

Construction work flooded in Castlefield

The canal paths were visibly flooded, so that people could no longer walk or cycle on the way to the city center.

Castlefield flood

The scene at the Salford Quays

The banks have burst and the Irwell River flows over the sidewalks

The banks of the Irwell River were also crowded on Salford Quays with photo-flooded trails outside the Lowry Hotel.

The residents used social media to share their concerns.

One said, “#StormCiara is scary. This video does not do it justice. It is wild out there. If you can, please stay inside” before saying that she “has never seen” the way that goes away.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind and a yellow rain warning for Greater Manchester on Sunday.

With gusts of up to 120 km / h and pouring rain, the environmental agency has set up 125 flood warnings in the northwest with 42 flood reports.