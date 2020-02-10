Hundreds of flights and trains across Europe have been canceled.



Hundreds of flights and trains were canceled across Northwest Europe on Monday when Storm Ciara whipped up strong winds after striking Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were without electricity.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has also canceled several flights to European destinations due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara.

The following flights were canceled on February 10 due to Storm Ciara:

EK43 / EK44: Dubai – Frankfurt – Dubai

EK53 / EK54: Dubai – Munich – Dubai

EK145 / EK146: Dubai – Amsterdam – Dubai

EK87 / EK88: Dubai – Zurich – Dubai

More information is available at:

– Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) February 10, 2020

All affected passengers have been rebooked for the next available flights to their destination and should check their flight status before flying to the airport.

Traffic across Europe disrupted

The storm brought storms across the country, delivering gusts of 156 km / h to the Isle of Wight and 150 km / h to the village of Aberdaron in North Wales. Driven by the violent winds, it was believed that a British Airways aircraft made the fastest flight from New York to London on a conventional airliner.

The Boeing 747-436 completed the 3,500-mile transatlantic trip in 4 hours and 56 minutes, landed 102 minutes earlier and reached a top speed of 825 mph (1,327 km / h), according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24. Two Virgin Airlines flights also crossed the Atlantic, with all three breaking the previous subsonic record from New York to London of 5 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Storm surges have dissolved on the beaches and on the rocks and in the cement docks. The Met Office issued more than 250 flood warnings, and the public security authorities called on people to avoid traveling and avoid the temptation to take selfies when the floods rise. Residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in north-west England fought to protect their homes when the Eden River burst its banks.

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, while almost 20 other passengers have to expect considerable delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wiring and dirty train tracks with broken branches and other waste, including a family trampoline.

There were huge crowds of stranded, frustrated travelers at the King’s Cross and Euston train stations in London. Train crews planned to work all night to restore service, but commuting on Monday morning should be long and messy.

Dozens of flights were canceled at London airports because of strong winds. Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated their flights on Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Lufthansa Airlines announced that there would be numerous cancellations and delays starting on Sunday afternoon, which would run at least until Tuesday morning. The airline planned to continue the long-haul flights at its main location in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm.

Brussels Airport also experienced delays or cancellations.

Two huge harbors on either side of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, stopped operating in the midst of high waves. Dover was partially reopened after closing for 10 hours. Ferries were discontinued there and throughout the region, including in the turbulent Irish Sea and the North Sea. The Humber Bridge in Northern England was also closed. Their website states that the massive bridge has been completely closed for the second time.

With contributions from Reuters, AP