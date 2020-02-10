Due to flooding in Cumbria near Carlisle, there are no trains on the West Coast Main Line.

Railway operators are asking passengers to check Ciara on Monday (February 10) after the storm, causing major floods, blackouts, fallen trees, and traffic chaos throughout Sunday.

The Manchester Piccadilly bosses tweeted that the line in Caldew near Carlisle was blocked by flooding.

Avanti West Coast said there would be trains to Carlisle – and then a replacement bus to Glasgow.

Passengers traveling south from Glasgow are advised to take a bus to Carlisle, then a south service or alternatively a cross country service from Glasgow to Birmingham.

A large number of trains were affected by most of the affected train operators on Sunday as a result of the storm.

Replacement buses to Sheffield ran in Stockport on Sunday – but were also late due to the weather.

A trampoline flying away caused chaos on the rail when it hit a train between Bedford and Luton.

Connections to London were delayed when trampolines flew on the Bickley and Chelsfield routes, causing Network Rail to urge people to secure their trampolines on the ground if they lived near railroad lines.

Throughout Lancashire, including Preston, there was a yellow Met Office weather warning on Sunday until 9 p.m.

Flights to Manchester Airport were canceled or diverted because the strong winds made the conditions almost impossible for the pilots.

For most of Lancashire, a separate yellow weather warning for ice applies from Monday to Wednesday at 3 p.m.