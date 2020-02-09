Aircraft trying to fly to British airports are hit by violent winds from storm Ciara, as severe weather causes dozens of cancellations and delays.

Dramatic footage shows a giant Singapore Airlines passenger jet rocking back and forth while being hit by storms when it lands at Manchester Airport, the Mirror reports.

There used to be a flight back from Norway to Oslo when he couldn’t land at Manchester Airport because of Storm Ciara.

SAS flight SK4609 was due to land here in Manchester this morning, but had to return to Norway due to particularly strong cross winds.

The airline said the pilot tried to land, but was unable to, and instead flew back to Oslo, where the Airbus A320-251N safely landed.

In cross winds, the Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 appears to tip slightly to the left and the pilot straightens up just before landing.

Hundreds of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Barbados had to be diverted to Scotland when their plane failed to land in Manchester.

Meanwhile, airlines across the UK have canceled both domestic and international flights due to strong storms that hit larger cities.

Around 20 flights – both inbound and outbound – were canceled at Manchester Airport today, and six were rerouted due to the weather.

Heathrow Airport announced plans to consolidate Sunday’s flight schedule to minimize the number of canceled flights.

British Airways today offers flexible rebooking options to all customers flying to and from London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City.

Virgin Atlantic has canceled 17 flights due to adverse weather conditions.

The flight disruption is just one aspect of the disruption Storm Ciara caused this weekend.

Several rail companies across the UK are asking passengers not to travel, and a number of roads are flooded.