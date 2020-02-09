These extraordinary images show water races along the Irwell River through Ramsbottom in the middle of Ciara Storm.

Houses in parts of Bury, including Radcliffe and Redvales, were evacuated after the river blew up – although it is not yet known how many houses were affected.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue has been involved in 17 floods in the region since midnight.

Floods in Stubbins near Ramsbottom

(Image: @ daddyg67)

They were also asked to deal with five dangerous structures, including felled trees, roof tiles, and a garden wall.

According to the environmental agency, the Irwell is approaching the highest record levels in parts of Ramsbottom. The peak was shortly before 1 p.m. at 3.07 m.

By 3 p.m. they had fallen to around 1.95 m.

Floods near Stubbins

Images shared with the M.E.N show the water at extremely high levels.

Twitter user @ daddyg67 said the pictures were taken on the bridge in Stubbins on the way to Ramsbottom.

The Irwell River rages towards Ramsbottom

“The same place where the Irwell flooded during the Boxing Day flood in 2015,” he said.

People living and working near the Irwell River have been warned to take precautions.

Another video shows a car parked near the river that is almost completely under water as the water passes.