Storm Ciara is causing problems on the road and rail for travelers this morning, and people are advised not to travel at all.

Given the strong wind and heavy rainfall in the Greater Manchester area and in the north-west, the railway companies had to stop and reduce train traffic.

In Greater Manchester there is a yellow warning of wind and rain until 9 p.m. today.

The Met Office has warned that strong gusts from flying debris and damage to buildings could be a “danger to life”.

The bad weather is also causing problems for drivers in the region.

streets

The region’s highways are severely affected by flooding.

Police published on Twitter: “There are numerous reports of flooding in all networks, M62 j22 to 21 and 20 to 21, in the area of ​​Birch Services, M60 j19 to 18, 25 to 24, 3 to 2, M53 j2a, M602 j1 up to 2.

“Please pay attention to signals and signs of flooding.”

On the M60, a lane is blocked due to flooding the lane counterclockwise from Junction 25 on Crookilley Way (Brinnington) to Junction 24 on Denton Island.

Traffic should get along well.

Floods have also blocked exit 17 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield) counter-clockwise and entry 19 counter-clockwise from the A576 and the roundabout itself.

Two westbound lanes of the M62 are closed and there is heavy traffic due to an accident between Exit 19 on Middleton Road (Heywood) and Exit 18 on the M60 on Simister Island.

A tree that blocks a road in Heaton Moor

The Woodhead Pass (A628) is closed to high aspect ratio vehicles due to strong winds in both directions. This is from the A57 Mottram Moor at the Gun Inn traffic light, Hollingworth, to the A616 Flouch roundabout.

Further south on the M6 ​​in Cheshire, a lane is closed due to an accident.

This is on the southern lane from exit 17 of the A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe) to exit 16 of the A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe).

Traffic should get along well.

This morning, trees also block the streets of a number of streets, including Heaton Moor, Park Road, Prestwich, and Windmill Lane, Denton.

Metrolink

A fallen tree has caused services to be stopped on two Metrolink lines this morning.

There are currently no two-way connections between St Werburghs Road and East Didsbury on the East Didsbury Line.

And on the Rochdale-Via-Oldham line, there are no connections between Rochdale and Shaw and Crompton in either direction.

Tickets, passports and contactless payments can be used on buses 23, 41, 42, 43, 101, 102, 103, 85, 86, 142, 143, 58, 59, 81, 83, 181, 182 and 184.

Metrolink has apologized for any inconvenience.

All other lines have good service this morning.

train delays

In the meantime, train passengers are warned to expect cancellations and major delays as the storms hit the country.

Both TransPennine Express and Northern have issued warnings on their lines today that they are prohibited from traveling.

Transpennine Express tweeted this picture of railroad flooding

There are currently no connections north of Preston from Manchester Piccadilly due to flooding.

Northern has already canceled some flights and some are delayed due to flooding on the Rochdale-Hebden Bridge route.

The operator has warned customers that the disruption will continue for most of Sunday.

Avanti says customers can get a free refund, or tickets with today’s date are valid tomorrow.

“When speed limits are imposed, travel times will double and customers should only travel when necessary,” they said.

“The longer travel times also mean that the number of trains we can operate will be significantly reduced.”

A modified train service will operate between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Stoke on Trent for one hour. London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street; London Euston to Birmingham New Street; London Euston to Preston; Birmingham New Street to Preston and Preston to Glasgow Central.

In Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads, Crosscountry offers a reduced service due to adverse weather conditions.

Flood near Oxenholme in Cumbria

An hourly service will run between Birmingham and Manchester and Bristol.

Transpennine Express also has speed limits and advised customers not to travel today.

The connections on the Manchester Airport – Preston – Lancaster – Carlisle route have been reduced and journey times have been extended.

Most connections to and from Glasgow Central are not available. Customers can instead use the trains operated by Avanti West Coast between Preston / Carlisle and Glasgow Central.

Due to the severe flooding between Oxenholme and Penrith, services north of Preston have been suspended until further notice.