Around 150 properties in Greater Manchester are said to have been flooded during the Ciara storm – and the number could continue to rise.

Hundreds of other houses and companies have been “successfully” protected by flood protection measures, said Environment Minister Theresa Villiers.

Greater Manchester was hit by hurricane strength and widespread flooding when the storm caused chaos on Sunday.

Bury suffered the brunt of the damage when the residents of Radcliffe and Redvales were evacuated and the houses in Ramsbottom were flooded.

Warth Road was submerged several meters after the Irwell River burst its banks on Sunday

Firefighters rescued some residents trapped in the rising waters.

Thirteen houses were flooded on Warth Road in Radcliffe, the damage was so bad that their owners were forced to look for relatives’ hotels or sofas for the night.

Ms. Villiers said that in large parts of Northern England, between 40 and 80 millimeters of rain fell within 24 hours.

The highest values ​​were measured in Cumbria at 179.8 mm.

Strongstry Bridge in Bury, where Storm Ciara broke the banks of the Irwell River.

Ms. Villiers told Commons on Monday: “Particularly severe effects have been felt in Yorkshire on the Calder River, Lancashire on the Ribble River, Great Manchester on the Irwell and Appleby on the Eden.

“The current estimate assumes that over 500 properties have been flooded, but this number is expected to increase as more information is collected.

“The latest number of properties whose flooding has been confirmed is 40 in Cumbria, 100 in Lancashire, 150 in Greater Manchester and 260 in Yorkshire.”

But Ms. Villiers added that at least 25,000 properties and businesses in flood-affected areas were “successfully protected” at the weekend by flood control.

One of the areas where the defense started was Salford, where the Kersal flood basin was activated.

On Sunday, the Mersey Rivers Trust tweeted that the defense “worked perfectly” and “protected thousands of homes and businesses from flooding”.

However, Greater Manchester has not been included in areas where the government has activated the Bellwin emergency support system, which allows local authorities dealing with the storm to apply for reimbursement of all reimbursable costs above a threshold , ,

Ms. Villiers confirmed that the qualification area program was activated in West Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire.