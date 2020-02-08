SAN DIEGO – It’s sunny in San Diego County on Saturday, but a storm is expected to hit the coast on Sunday morning, causing light to moderate rain throughout the region on Tuesday.

According to a forecast by the National Weather Service in San Diego, most rain in Southern California falls on Sunday afternoons and evenings.

The total rainfall for most areas is expected to be between a quarter and a half inch, the forecast says. Snow is expected in mountainous areas, with snow levels falling to 3,000 to 4,000 feet on Sunday evening. Mountainous regions over 5,000 feet could see up to three to six inches of snow.

“Today will be the last mild day for some time,” said forecasters. “A period of strong to strong winds is possible from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.”

The scattered showers should gradually subside on Tuesday morning, as the storm system penetrates east into southern Arizona, the NWS said.

According to forecasts, there is a low chance of thunderstorms on Monday off the coast, which brings with it the possibility of lightning.

