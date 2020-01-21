Store owner attacks media members after being confronted with immoral video

advertisement

LA MESA, California – According to KSWB, a California store owner accused of a shameful act attacking members of the media for his store Monday afternoon.

La Mesa police are investigating allegations against Peter Carzis, old owner of Peter’s Men’s Apparel in the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard. A video posted on social media led to an investigation into a possible shameful act in public service.

“La Mesa PD is aware of the video posted on the La Mesa Happenings group and will follow up potential victims,” ​​police said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

When approached by local news media outside his store in the early afternoon, Carzis pushed and called obscenities to various reporters and photographers. Carzis then entered the store and locked himself up. A “closed” sign was shown on the door.

The police were still looking for him on Monday evening.

