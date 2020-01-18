advertisement

CINCINNATI (AP) – Chante Stonewall scored 22 points, Lexi Held added 19 points and No. 14 DePaul defeated Xavier 91-68 on Friday night.

The Blue Demons (16-2, 6-0 Big East) had a 47-33 lead at half-time and a two-digit lead in the second half.

Deja Church had 16 points and Sonya Morris scored 11 for DePaul, who won his seventh straight.

A’riana Gray led the Musketeers (2-15, 1-5) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Dunham added 15 points and Lauren Wasylson and Carrie Gross each scored 12 points.

Xavier scored the first basket and had his last lead at 6-5. The Blue Demons had a 12: 2 run in the first quarter and took the lead in the second quarter after a straight 12 points with a 14 point lead.

DePaul scored 25 points from Xavier’s 24 sales.

