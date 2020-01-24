Stocks give up profits early as coronavirus fears ease

advertisement

The stocks largely gave up their earnings on Friday morning after the authorities confirmed a second US case of the coronavirus, underlining concerns about the spread of the potentially fatal virus, which came from China.

Still, investors’ optimism after the quarterly results has seen stocks from companies like Intel Corp. and American Express buoyed.

How do benchmarks perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.19%

was down 10 points or less than 0.1% to 29,150 while the S&P 500

SPX, -0.40%

was trading around 5 points or 0.1% lower, near 3,321. The Nasdaq

COMP, -0.18%

hit a new intraday high in early trading, sticking to around 5 points or less than 0.1% at 9,408.

On Thursday the Nasdaq Composite

COMP, -0.18%

ended the day with a record gain of 18.71 points, or 0.2%, at 9,402.48. The S & P 500

SPX, -0.40%

rose 3.79 points or 0.1% and ended at 3,325.54 during the Dow

DJIA, -0.19%

remained behind and fell 26.18 points to 29,160.09, a decrease of 0.1%.

For the week, the Dow should see a weekly decline of 0.2%, the S&P 500 should see a slight increase of 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index should end the week down 0.6%. according to FactSet data.

What is driving the market?

Wall Street has been fueled by corporate reports such as Intel and American Express, which help investors temporarily address concerns about the spread of the corona virus in China.

So far, news from American companies has been good.

Of the 74 companies that have so far reported in the S&P 500 index, 67.6% have exceeded analyst consensus expectations, while 23% have exceeded expectations compared to an average of 65% of companies that outperformed and 20% missing since 1994 according to Refinitiv’s I / B / E / S data.

The stocks have largely made up for their losses after China’s coronavirus spread after the World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global health emergency.

Nevertheless, the death toll in China is increasing. According to the Chinese Commission and state media, China confirmed 830 cases of infection on Friday morning, with an official death toll of 26. And on Friday, the disease control and prevention centers said they had confirmed a second case of the virus. The patient is a Chicago woman in her sixties who returned on January 13 from a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak.

“State media have died at the age of 26 and there is growing concern that existing travel bans will have a significant impact on the economy. Some demand that China’s GDP be hit by 1 percentage point or more,” wrote Edward Moya, Senior market analyst at Brokerage Oanda, in a daily research report.

In the meantime, a new report on the mood of US purchasing managers was higher than expected by economists. The IHS Markit Composite PMI was at a 10-month high of 53.1 in January and exceeded the Econoday consensus forecast of 52.3. While the service component rose by 0.4 points, the manufacturing component declined by 0.7 points.

Read: US manufacturing managers’ index for manufacturing reached a 3-month low in January

Which titles are in focus?

Shares of the Dow component Intel Corp.

INTC, + 8.30%

The chipmaker posted a 7.7% increase in earnings in the fourth quarter, exceeding expectations for an increase in PC shipments and robust demand for chips to power data centers.

American Express Co.

AXP, + 2.75%

The stock rose 3.2% to a record high after the credit card and travel services company posted a profit in the fourth quarter that exceeded expectations. Sales corresponded to the forecasts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

INO, + 13.28%

Shares rose 18% on Friday after the company received a grant to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Union Pacific Corp.

UNP, -0.15%

should be in focus after the benchmark analysts began rating the company with a buy rating and price target of $ 206, which is approximately 10.7% above the current trading level. In the meantime, a UBS analyst downgraded the company’s stock from neutral to neutral.

Read the MarketWatch column “Need to Know”: According to an analyst who contributed to the Tesla rally this week, $ 400 is tied to Apple stocks

How do other markets act?

The return on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y, -2.26%

fell slightly to 1.72% as investors considered the somewhat stronger growth in the eurozone.

According to the ICE US Dollar Index, the value of the US dollar rose by 0.1% compared to a comparison basket.

DXY, + 0.21%

Crude oil prices fell at the cost of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for March

CLH20, -2.90%

on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 89 cents or 1.6% to $ 54.70 a barrel.

Gold for February delivery

GCG20, + 0.40%

jumped $ 1.40 or 0.1% to around $ 1,566.90.

In Europe the STOXX Europe

SXXP, + 1.02%

jumped 1.1% to around 424.63 during the FTSE

FTSE, + 0.92%

slipped 0.9% to around 7,508.

China CSI overnight in Asia

000300, -3.10%,

Japan’s Nikkei 225

LCI, + 0.13%

rose 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

HSI, + 0.15%

increased by 0.15%.

