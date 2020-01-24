Stockport and Rochdale are said to benefit from the government's increase

advertisement

Greater Manchester is said to benefit from a new government pot to give communities a greater say in the development of their areas.

Stockport and Rochdale have been named among more than 50 locations across the country that share a £ 1.9m kitty to support neighborhood plans.

Neighborhood plans, introduced in 2011 as part of the government’s local agenda, are designed to give communities greater control over housing and planning decisions that affect them.

They require a lengthy consultation process and must be signed by an independent inspector before residents have the final say in a referendum.

Woodford was the first area in Stockport to get its own neighborhood plan that focused on protecting the green belt after residents voted to adopt the green belt in September.

Coun David Meller, cabinet member of the Stockport Council for Business and Regeneration, said the money could give local communities around the area a real boost.

He said, “This government announcement is welcome news for Stockport as it will help support our neighborhood plans.

“Here in Stockport we have already adopted a neighborhood plan for Woodford and are also working with residents in Marple, High Lane and Mellor, Marple Bridge, Mill Brow and Compstall to develop their own plans.

“We look forward to further details regarding the additional funding.”

In Rochdale, however, it was a different story.

A plan for Rooley Moor was postponed last year after residents received a “disappointing” response during the consultation phase.

But people in another part of the district are already working on their own scheme.

Paul Moore, head of the Rochdale Council, said: “The local community in Thornham St. Johns, Castleton has expressed interest in developing a neighborhood plan and we have received £ 10,000 to support the development of this plan.”

He added: “The Neighborhood Planning Fund was created to support local communities who wanted to help shape the future of their area by developing a neighborhood plan.

“If approved, these plans would be considered along with other relevant guidelines when planning decisions are made by the local authority.”

Since its inception, around 2,600 municipalities have submitted neighborhood plans, with nearly a million votes in referendums across the country.

Minister for Housing, Esther McVey, said: “Local communities have the opportunity to decide locally what new houses should look like and what infrastructure they need in their region.

That’s exactly what neighborhood planning is about. I am pleased that this funding will ensure that the right houses are built in the right places. “

Funding of £ 1.9m was announced as part of a £ 8m package that also includes £ 6m for plans for locally run garden towns and villages in other parts of the country.

These are expected to deliver up to 200,000 new houses.

The closest to Greater Manchester is Handforth on the eastern border of Stockport / Cheshire.

