Stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Friday, although uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 in China could limit the upward trend.

January retail sales data was also available as the corporate earnings season entered the final stages.

What are main indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YMH20, + 0.09%

rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 29,454, while S&P 500 futures

ESH20, + 0.18%

won 5.60 points, or 0.2%, to trade at 3,383. Nasdaq 100 futures

NQH20 + 0.31%

rose 29 points, or 0.3%, to 9,642.

The shares lost ground on Thursday and pulled back from the records. The Dow

DJIA, -0.43%

fell 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to end at 29,423.31 during the S&P 500

SPX, -0.16%

gave up 5.51 points or 0.2% and ended at 3,373.94. The Nasdaq Composite

COMP, -0.14%

closed at 9,711.97, down 13.99 points or 0.1%.

What is driving the market?

China said Friday that 121 more people had died from COVID-19, the coronavirus-related disease that had occurred in Wuhan in late 24 hours in late 2019, increasing the number to 1,381. The country’s National Health Commission reported 5,090 new confirmed cases in mainland China, for a total of 63,851. The number of new cases rose sharply on Thursday after a change in the government’s counting method.

Analysts said the changes in methodology raised doubts about the accuracy of China’s numbers.

“Most traders are still unaware of the spread of the virus in China, especially after a new test method was introduced this week,” said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades, in a note. “The latest data from Beijing shows fewer new daily cases, but still more than before the implementation of the new test process, which gives investors a blurry picture of the situation.”

The economic calendar includes retail sales for January at 8:30 a.m.East. The economists surveyed by MarketWatch expect an average increase in the total number of 0.3% and the number without cars. Regardless, an import price index for January is also due at 8:30 a.m., while industrial production and capacity utilization data for January are scheduled to be released at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

A consumer sentiment index for February is due at 10 a.m. in the east, with business in December planned for the same time.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank president Loretta Mester is expected to speak Eastern at 11:45 a.m.

