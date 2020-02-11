Stock index futures trended higher on Tuesday, with analysts partly attributing the strength to signs that the spread of the corona virus in China could slow.

Investors are looking forward to the first of two days on which Fed chairman Jerome Powell made a statement in Congress. He reaffirmed that the central bank would monitor the effects of the corona virus, maintaining its wait-and-see stance on monetary policy.

What are the main indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YMH20, + 0.35%

rose 85 points, or 0.3%, to 29,330, while S&P 500 futures

ESH20, + 0.28%

rose by 8.5 points or 0.3% to 3,361.5. Nasdaq-100

NQH20, + 0.41%

Futures rose 34.75 points or 0.4% to 9,562.25.

The Dow

DJIA, + 0.60%

Monday rose 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to end at 29,276.82, while the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.73%

won 24.38 points or 0.7% and ended at 3,352.09. The Nasdaq

COMP, + 1.13%

rose 107.88 points to 9,628.39, an increase of 1.1%. Both the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed with records.

What is driving the market?

The Chinese National Health Commission said Tuesday in its daily update that 108 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, representing a total of 1,016 deaths in mainland China since the disease broke out in December. The number of confirmed new cases decreased from 3,062 the previous day to 2,478, which is due to 42,638 cases on the mainland, some of which have since recovered and have been released from treatment.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis continues to simmer, but the infection rate appears to be slowing, so traders have seen this as a positive sign,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

As some companies in China return to working to contain the virus after an extended New Year’s holiday, “investors are starting to question the first response to the health crisis. Those who are brave enough are stepping back because they think the sell-off was exaggerated at the beginning of the situation, ”he said.

Powell will deliver a speech to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday morning, followed by an appearance on Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee. In a statement released prior to the hearing, the Fed chairman said the central bank is monitoring the effects of the corona virus on global economic growth, but added that the US economy appeared to be resilient to the headwind from overseas.

In economic terms, the National Federation of Independent Enterprises announced that its index of optimism for small businesses recovered from a decline in late 2019 and rose from 102.7 in December to 104.3 points in January.

December job offer dates are due at 10 a.m.East, while fourth-quarter household debt data are due to be released at 11 a.m.East.

Investors will hear from other Fed officials on Tuesday, with the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, May Daly, attending a fireside chat in Dublin, while the Fed President of St. Louis, James Bullard, at 1:30 a.m. to deliver a speech in St. Louis pm pm Eastern. Neither Daly nor Bullard are voting members of the Central Bank’s Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who is elected, is expected to attend a town hall discussion in Kalispell, Montana at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

Which companies are in focus?

Shares of T-Mobile US TMUS, -1.07% and sprin t S, -2.64% The Wall Street Journal announced that a federal judge would approve the merger.

and t Shares of Under Armor Inc. UA, + 1.00% fell 13% in premarket trading after the sportswear manufacturer reported fourth quarter earnings and sales that failed expectations and provided optimistic forecasts.

Shares of Ho me Depot Inc. HD, + 1.39% On Tuesday, 80,000 employees would be hired for the spring season, as many as in the previous year. The shares saw little movement in premarket trading.

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. WORK, + 15.44% Premarket trading fell 6.7% after the company said in a report that International Business Machines Corp. IBM, + 0.66% would bring the service to its employees worldwide. Slack said IBM has been its largest customer for several years and will not update its financial policies. Slack shares stopped late Monday as they rose 15%.

Goodyear tires shares GT, -1.79% declined 5.2% in over-the-counter trading after sales and earnings were below analysts’ expectations. It was also said that operations in China were disrupted by the Corona virus outbreak.

How do other markets act?

The yield on bonds is 10-year treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, + 0.32%

rose 4 basis points to 1.587%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of returns.

The ICE US dollar index rose 0.1% and has improved around 2.6% against its main competitors since the beginning of the year.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for delivery in March

CLH20, + 1.80%

rose 76 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 50.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold in precious metals for delivery in April

GCJ20, -0.16%

fell $ 6.50 to $ 1,573 an ounce at Comex.

In Europe, the shares with the STOXX Europe 600 Index were trading significantly higher

SXXP, + 0.74%

0.7% increase. In Asia the CSI is 300

000300, + 0.93%,

The benchmark for listed equities in mainland China rose 0.9%.