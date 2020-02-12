Stock index futures indicated a higher start for US stocks on Wednesday, with support coming from signs of a continuing slowdown in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in China.

What are main indexes doing?

rose 127 points, or 0.4%, to 29,356, while S&P 500 futures

gained 12.9 points or 0.4% and was trading at 3,370.50. Nasdaq 100 futures

won 49.25 points or 0.5% to 9,576.50.

The stock closed mostly higher on Tuesday with the S & P 500

and Nasdaq Composite

each logging of a second successive record completion. The Dow

declined 0.48 points to end at 29,276.34. The S&P 500 rose 5.66 points or 0.2% to end at 3,357.75 and the Nasdaq gained 10.55 points or 0.1% to end at 9,638.94.

What is driving the market?

China’s National Health Commission reported on Wednesday that 2,015 new cases of the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019, had been reported in the last 24 hours and were down a second day. The number of cases in mainland China rose to 44,653, although experts warned that a significant number of cases may not have been counted. The Commission said 97 more deaths had occurred in the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the mainland to 1,113 deaths.

While analysts have attributed market gains to signs of a slowdown in new cases, some claim that the positive response to the recent slowdown in new cases is premature.

“The past few weeks have been brutal and the number of deaths and fatalities has increased at an alarming rate,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. “It is far too early to declare victory, but in the era of FOMO trading, investors are doing just that.” FOMO is an abbreviation for “fear of being left out”.

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell will hold a second day of the bi-annual Congress statement that will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday. Powell was little new to a house panel appearance on Tuesday when he warned that the virus outbreak could pose a threat to global growth, but the US economy was doing well.

The President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, Mary Daly, should take part in a moderated discussion at a forum in Dublin. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will deliver a speech in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday and narrowly prevailed over former former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota took third place.

Which companies are in focus?