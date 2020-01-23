advertisement

STMicroelectronics NV announced on Thursday that fourth quarter net income declined year-over-year while sales increased as sales increased.

The European semiconductor chip maker

STM, + 1.08%

advertisement

Net income decreased 6.2% year over year to $ 392 million and sales increased 4% to $ 2.75 billion.

The gross margin decreased from 40% in the previous year to 39.3%. By 2020, around USD 1.5 billion will be invested in investments.

“Our financial performance for 2019, with net sales of $ 9.56 billion and an operating margin of 12.6%, is in line with expectations for the full year that we set in April 2019,” said Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics.

,

advertisement