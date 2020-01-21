Still time to sign up for cricket in Marlborough this summer

advertisement

SCOTT HAMMOND / MATERIAL

Marlborough Cricket general manager Ed Gilhooly, left, and Prabodha Arthavidu put the boys to the test.

Our six-a-side, social midweek competition for women starts on Tuesday 11 February and teams or individuals can now register by sending an email to development@marlboroughcricket.co.nz.

You don’t need a cricket experience, it’s all about trying cricket and learning more about the game from those who have played before.

If you do not have a team to play for, you can register as an individual and we will find a team for you. Many thanks to the Churchill Private Hospital for their support of all our women’s cricket initiatives.

This is also the time to register for our junior cricket degrees and programs and you can do this by sending an email to development@marlboroughcricket.co.nz.

If you registered before Christmas, you must still confirm your registration and the rating you are playing by contacting your club or Marlborough Cricket.

This weekend, the MCA Senior Rep team is traveling to play Nelson in a 2nd round Hawke Cup game on the Lower Ngawhatu ground.

After beating Buller completely, Marlborough will be after another win to secure a place in the play-off final zone. Playing on both Saturday and Sunday starts at 10.30 a.m.

The Marlborough Labor Hire Dolphins lost the Falcons to local rivals last Saturday to keep their play-off hopes in balance.

They now have to rely on the 4th placed Nelson College, which loses its last round on February 8.

Matthew Stretch was in great shape again for the Falcons, who scored at the top with 79 of 99 balls. The dolphins were 60 points short, despite a brilliant knock of 92 from 80 balls by Akhil Pant with Tarin Mason who took 4-24.

Pant also had good contact with Renwick’s victory over MBC 1st XI on Friday night’s SBS Bank Senior Grade T20 promotion, beating 83 of 63 balls when they were chasing 120 (Cameron Collins 40). Wairau was easily responsible for Wairau Valley in the other game (Harry MacDonald 40, Nick Weaver 3-7).

In Wednesday’s games, Renwick suffered their first defeat of the competition by Celtic with Tom Sutherland recording the remarkable figures of 3-4 of his 4 overs.

MBC held their courage for a 6-point win over Wairau Valley with Joel Pannell taking 4-13. Renwick leads the rankings on 18 points followed by Celtic on 14 with Wairau and Valley on 10.

The 2nd rank 40 of this Saturday in the final will be between Wairau and Celtic Green on the main site of the Horton Park from 12.30 pm.

In the 2nd class T20 competition, Renwick lost to Wairau (Max Armstrong 41) and Wairau Valley easily took care of Celtic Gold. The other match was a thriller in which Celtic Green defeated UCVC of the last ball to win with 2 wickets.

Liam Young was the hero with an unbeaten 40 of 33 balls. Previously, Cleighton Cornelius made 70 of 47 balls for UCVC that have now fallen to a small defeat in 3 of their 4 games.

