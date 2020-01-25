Still slam in the eye, Pliskova leaves Australia. 1 US man left | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Karolina Pliskova can rightly claim that she has the strongest CV of any active player who does not win a single Grand Slam title.

She was runner-up at the US Open and a semi-finalist at the French Open and Australian Open. She is currently in second place.

But her majors results have been lagging lately and have never made it through to the fourth round in any of their last four appearances.

This includes a Saturday in the third round at Melbourne Park with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) loss to the 30th seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Rod Laver Arena.

It was only two sets, but it took about 2 1/2 hours, including an 18-minute 30-point second game.

The obvious question for Pliskova is: why can’t she take the next step at slams?

She offered two theories.

For one thing, it was difficult for them to get the goods consistently as often as necessary to survive the seven victories required to win a major championship. Smaller events bring fewer victories.

“Of course there is more pressure here,” said Pliskova, “so I think everyone can feel it.”

Some seem to be more than others.

LAST (AMERICAN) MAN WHO STANDS

And then there was another: The 100th Tennys Sandgren is the only American in the fourth round of the Australian Open after two others ended the draw on Saturday.

The best-placed American, John Isner (19th), was eliminated from his match against three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka and was 6: 4, 4: 1 behind.

Isner was visited by a trainer and told Wawrinka that he had to stop.

“I noticed that he’s struggling a little,” said Wawrinka.

No. 29 Taylor Fritz was beaten by No. 5 Dominic Thiem in four sets.

In Friday’s third round, Sandgren defeated compatriot Sam Querrey and fifth American, Tommy Paul, who lost to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Sandgren will try to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the second time when he takes on Italian Fabio Fognini # 12 on Sunday.

Andrey Rublev is currently in quite a crisis: in 2020 it was 11-0, 15 consecutive wins after the Davis Cup at the end of last year.

In addition: The 22-year-old Russian goes to the fourth round of the Australian Open No. 11 David Goffin on Saturday for the first time after a 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about how many games I win, how many games I lose,” said Rublev, who is 17th, winning 10 (consecutive) games. Then you think, “Wow, I won 10 games.”

Given that tennis is a sport in which everyone but one player loses in every tournament, he added, “Of course it’s amazing that I win so many games in a row.”

Rublev will try to make it a sweet 16 in the round of 16 on Monday when he plays 7th against Alexander Zverev, the winner 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 against Fernando Verdasco.

Rafael Nadal is hardly a fan of changes to the men’s tennis schedule, including two team competitions – the Davis Cup final at the end of a year and the ATP Cup at the beginning of next year – in close proximity to each other.

“Two competitions, team competitions in less than a month, are not good for our sport,” said Nadal. “It is of course good for some players because they are able to get the higher prize money. But I have the feeling that we cannot look at the small picture. We have to look at the big picture. “

