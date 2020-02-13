WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Alex Bregman spoke for about 30 seconds and said he was sorry but didn’t say why. He said he had learned but didn’t say what.

On a lawn between the spring training building of the Houston Astros and the fields, the third star baseman stepped up to a microphone at a press conference under a cloud-covered sun and on Thursday became the first player to apologize for the sign – without really discussing details with anyone -Theft program from the club’s 2017 World Cup season.

“I’m really sorry that my team, the organization and I made decisions. I learned from it and hope to regain the trust of baseball fans,” Bregman said before thanking the Astros fans and saying he and His teammates “are fully focused on the 2020 season.”

And so the script was set.

The eyebrow-raising statement came soon after when Astros owner Jim Crane replied to a reporter’s question: “We didn’t think it affected the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series. And we leave it at that. “

Moments later, Crane tried to pull away and said, “It’s hard to determine how this will affect the game if it affects the game.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after finding that the team had broken rules in 2017 and 2018 by stealing signs using electronics. The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed of a midfield camera to display and decrypt the signs of the opposing catchers. The players hit a trash can to signal to the fighters what was coming and believed that this would improve their chances of being hit.

Managers AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended by Manfred for one year. Crane then quickly fired both. MLB didn’t punish any players for cheating, and Crane said he stood by it.

“We won’t do anything to the players,” he said.

Crane and players denied that Astros players used buzzers to get information about parking spaces.

The owner repeatedly referred to MLB’s report instead of answering questions directly and vowed, “This will never happen on my watch again.”

The day before, the Astros gathered in their facility to exclude media from the site, and it was obvious that most of them agreed on a unified message.

The topics of conversation became clear on Thursday before the first official spring training, when the franchise’s faces spoke to the media in the clubhouse one after the other: Bregman, second baseman José Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers.

The Astros share a Florida complex with the team they lost to in last year’s World Series, the Washington Nationals, and this time it was the runner-up who drew much more attention than when both teams opened camps the champions.

“In the long run, some of their actions will say more than words. I’m sorry you got caught and I’m sorry for what you did. Those are two different things. It won’t go away in a day. Unfortunately, this will be an ongoing process, “said Sean Doolittle, the Nationals’ helper.” This is something that all of baseball has to reckon with, and we’re all still trying to get to grips with and process it might take a bit. “

Bregman’s clubhouse session lasted 10 minutes and he stuck to his message. Generally the others too.

For example, Bregman used words like “apologize” and “remorse” but did not mention “sign” or “steal” or “cheat”.

Some, like Verlander, said they wished they had “said more” at the time to discourage the use of the illegal system that helped fighters know which pitches came from enemy jugs.

Like Crane, they refrained from apologizing to teams or players who beat them in 2017, particularly the New York Yankees in the AL Championship series and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“I don’t think we need to reach these people,” said Reddick, “or anyone in the matter.”

When asked inevitably if their title was spoiled in 2017, they tended to use a variation of “people have their own opinions”, as Correa did.

Much like Crane and Hinch’s successor as manager, Dusty Baker, insisted early Thursday, hopefully perhaps realistically, the players insisted that they talk about it for a day and then focus on the upcoming new season.

The most forthcoming and righteous statements came from Correa, who said the system wasn’t as effective in the off-season because opposing catchers used multiple signs to tell their jugs what to throw.

“We feel bad and we don’t want to be remembered as the team that cheated to win a championship,” said Correa.

Unlike some of the rhetoric that was offered all around him, Correa used the most basic language to deliver an apology that actually sounded like an apology and to express remorse that actually sounded quite repentant.

“What we did 17 was wrong … we don’t want to be remembered like that,” said Correa. “I’ll be honest with you: when we started, it almost felt like it was an advantage. … but it was definitely wrong. It was definitely wrong and we should have stopped it at the time. “

