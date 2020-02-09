Last Sunday, a Hamas prisoner stabbed a guard in the Ofer prison and slightly injured him. Over the past two weeks, the Israeli prison service has received a great deal of information, including from high-ranking Hamas prisoners, about plans by Hamas prisoners to retaliate against the search of their cell-block guards.

Despite these warnings, the prison service made no arrangements. Several sources said the guard who was stabbed in the neck – the deputy commander of the cell block – entered the prisoner’s cell unaccompanied and without protective clothing. And although senior Hamas prisoners deny responsibility, the defenders are skeptical of their allegation.

This incident reflects a trend that has been identified by both defense officials and Palestinian prisoners – a rapprochement between senior prison officials and senior Hamas prisoners. Until recently, high-ranking Fatah prisoners were the ones who were close to prison commanders. Now, according to several sources, prisoners of the rival Palestinian organization are given preferential treatment – even though Haaretz prison service said it “rejects the reporter’s unsubstantiated claims.”

In the days leading up to the stabbing, an elderly Hamas prisoner was given unusual permission to speak to his colleagues in other prisons to calm the spirits due to the growing tension between Hamas prisoners and their inmates. Two senior sources said Muhanad Sharim, one of the men behind the Park Hotel’s suicide bombing in 2002, called other senior prisoners from the office of a Ramon prison commander and promised to “flip a new leaf between Hamas and prison service” – a promise that was refuted by the stabbing a few days later.

Hamas prisoners have also received many other benefits. And, as a defense official said, the guards “turned a blind eye” to prison law violations.

For example, an elderly Hamas prisoner in Ketziot prison was caught handing over a cell phone to an administrative detainee in December. Prisoners should not visit other cell blocks, let alone bring cell phones. But although this was a serious violation, the punishment was relatively mild – a few days in solitary confinement.

This occupant’s cell block also has public telephones. According to the prison service agreement with Hamas prisoners, these phones are to be blocked if someone in the block is caught using a mobile phone. However, this sanction was finally imposed a week later.

This shows the contradictory attitude of the prison service with regard to mobile phones. On the one hand, it tries to prevent the entry of telephones. On the other hand, it knows that older Hamas prisoners have cell phones. These phones are sometimes used to calm the mood by talking to other prisoners or even Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip.

Officially, prisons are said to interfere with the transmission of mobile phones. But several sources said that the prison service does not block cells that hold older Hamas prisoners.

In contrast, the prisons cracked down on Fatah prisoners, conducted searches and operations of special forces in their cell blocks, and attempted to detach their leadership by moving older Fatah prisoners to other prisons. Several sources said these measures have damaged the intelligence of the prison service because Fatah prisoners have often worked with the service once. According to a source of defense, even the prison service is affected by this development.

“If the prison service believed that Hamas was a partner, they recognized how they really are seen in Ofer prison this week,” a source near Fatah prisoners said of the stab wound. “Hamas has found that the prison service is giving in to violence, and they are now playing it against Fatah. Anyone who approaches a viper shouldn’t be surprised if they bite him.”

This source speculated that the rapprochement in the prisons was linked to Israel’s ceasefire effort with Hamas.

“They believe that rapprochement with Hamas in prison will help them promote silence in Gaza,” and may also help bring two murdered soldiers and two kidnapped civilians back from Hamas. “They don’t understand that Hamas is taking advantage of this. This week could have ended with a dead overseer in Ofer prison and could have ended with a terrorist attack in the future.”

The stab at Ofer was followed by a search of the Hamas cell block, in which 11 cell phones and dozens of SIM cards were confiscated. It was also not the first time that prisoners attacked guards after a search.

In March, two guards were stabbed by two Hamas members, a prisoner and an administrative prisoner, over two days. Although both insisted on acting on their own initiative, Shin Bet Prison Service and Security Service believe that they are acting on orders from Hamas leaders. That is also their view of how they stabbed Ofer last week.

Several attempts to smuggle in cell phones have been thwarted in the past few weeks, but persecuting the perpetrators has proven difficult. For example, last month an official of the Ramon prison service was arrested for suspecting cell phone smuggling to Fatah prisoners for cash. Several prisoners and a Hebron Palestinian police officer, whose fingerprints were on a sticker on a phone, were also arrested. Since then, the prison officer has been released for house arrest and the other suspects have been released completely.

The prison service said in a statement that it “rejects the reporter’s unsubstantiated claims,” ​​adding that it is treating all Palestinian prisoners “professionally and legally, regardless of their organizational affiliation.”

It was denied that Muhanad Sharim was allowed to speak to prisoners in other prisons. The Ketziot detainee, who gave a cell phone to a detainee, was denied family visits and a canteen allowance for two months in addition to the solitary confinement days, and criminal proceedings were opened against him. In addition, the public telephones on his cell phone were switched off for a week. It also denied having previous information about stabbing the victims.

Finally, several steps taken against Palestinian prisoners over the past few months reflect the determined stance of the prison service towards them, including breaking up their cell blocks, daily searches, dispersing their leaders among different prisons, worsening their living conditions and expanding their lives Cell phone interference on all stations where suspected or convicted terrorists are detained.