Gareth K Vile

January 21, 2020

The director discusses We Are In Time, the latest collaboration between Scottish Ensemble and Untitled Projects, a thought-provoking meditation on life and death

In recent years the Scottish ensemble has developed a unique and creative involvement in the performance of classical compositions, in which members of the orchestra dance with their instruments (with Andersson Dance for the Goldberg variations); meditate on death with Matthew Lenton from Vanishing Point via Tabula Rasa from Arvo Part; and collaboration with visual artist Toby Patterson to re-imagine the concert hall. During their fifty years – starting as an ensemble dedicated to baroque composition – the SE has become cross-medium adventurers.

Their latest collaboration includes theatrical direction by Stewart Laing, a text by playwright Pamela Carter and a new composition by Valgeir Sigurðsson. “It started with an approach by the Scottish Ensemble to create a work that would celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary season,” Laing explains. “The ensemble started with baroque operas in the late 1960s and it felt good that we had to create something that contained a song.” After discussing ideas with his own frequent collaborator Pamela Carter, Laing found a topic struggling with the major themes – of life and death.

“We had both watched the TV police drama The Fall, and in the second season there were many scenes in an intensive care unit in a hospital: many of the dialogues were specialist medical language reporting the patient’s condition,” continues he. ‘We thought it was great that this scientific and often opaque language had a strange poetic effect. I think that has had a major impact on Pamela’s text for We Are In Time. “

Pamela Carter / credit: Stuart Archibald

We Are In Time is unusual, both musical and theatrical, with what Laing calls ‘a documentary element, but also relatable human stories that bring death and family and loss and the gift of life’. Laing notes that “human scientific endeavor that can extend the life of one person to the end of another” provides a narrative drive. The work follows both the death of a transplant donor and the new life of the recipient. ‘I find it unusual for the drama to investigate death first and consequently life. It ends in a very positive place, “Laing adds.

Composer Valgeir Sigurðsson is known for combining classical composition and electronics – a style that often occurs in the repertoire of the SE and that juxtaposes contemporary and more traditional classical approaches. “Valgeir Sigurðsson was on board at an early stage,” says Laing. “He worked with us to shape and define the project. Valgeir is an incredible composer, and he is also a controversial music producer (he worked with Björk and Sigur Rós, and yes, he is Icelandic). We work with the most advanced sound files that Valgeir has produced. We have a real feel for the texture and feel of the music; and in my previous experience working on new classical music projects, this often comes very late in the process when the orchestra arrives. “

Although Laing is best known for his experimental work in Untitled Projects – he has taken over the Traverse Theater in various ways and turned it into an intellectual salon; worked with a live band, a diverse group of actors and leaf cutter ants to recreate a 1950s B film – he was also a frequent director of opera, including a production of La Boheme for Scottish Opera. The members of the Scottish Ensemble, however, offer a different way of working than the more famous format of opera.

Valgeir Sigurðsson / credit: Lilja Birgisdottir

“Scottish Ensemble came to me with the most generous and inspiring invitation,” says Laing, “to create a new staged work that would celebrate both the origins and history of the ensemble; as well as expand the possibilities of how the musicians of the ensemble can behave on stage. It is a privilege to work together with this group of musicians and world-class employees.

“The Scottish ensemble is an extraordinary group to work with. They are virtuoso instrumentalists who want to expand their performance skills in other directions; for example, they have investigated their movement skills in recent projects with choreographers and dancers. We ask them to sing and this is an essential and exciting development in We Are In Time. “

With his research into how medical science can improve and prolong life in his heart, a new score and text, and in Laing’s dramaturgy, an experiment with the structure of the song cycle, We Are In Time not only celebrates the Scottish De fiftieth birthday of Ensemble, but insists on their ability to innovate and discover new ways to present and experience orchestral music.

Perth Theater, Tue 25 & Wed 26 Feb; Tram, Glasgow, Fri 28 and Sat 29 Feb; Traverse, Edinburgh, Tue 3 & Wed 4 Mar; Eden Court, Inverness, Fri 6 Mar

