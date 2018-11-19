advertisement

“Dancing With the Stars: Junior”, the children’s version of the popular dance competition, shows children who have their own celebrity status or who are descendants of famous people.

In the aftermath of Sunday, which was scheduled for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day, the children were introduced with routines dedicated to important people in their lives.

Together with his pro partner Brightyn Brems, Mandla danced a Foxtrab to the 1976 hit. (Yes, you can Stevie Fuchs-Traben.)

Mandla, one of 10 siblings, has a fashionable claim, according to his biography.

“It means so much to me,” Mandla told the judges that his father was with him. “Thank you dad for coming out and performing with me. I really appreciate that. “

When one of the judges thanked Stevie for the performance, the singer – who often jokes about his blindness – replied: “It looked good for me!”

Mandla has earned enough points to advance to the next round.

