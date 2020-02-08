The beautiful love song “Landslide” is one of the already impressive setlists for Fleetwood Mac. Since Stevie Nicks takes the microphone and sings her song from the bottom of her heart, it has always been a brilliant moment on her live show.

It seems that this fact goes back to the beginning of the song, as we present below a rarely seen clip by Stevie Nicks playing “Landslide” on the last evening of her infamous “Rumors Tour”.

The track is of course a love song, if not for whom you could imagine it. The song is not an ode to her then partner Lindsey Buckingham, but rather a love letter to Nick’s career and passion. Music. It is a term that adds an extra level of complexity. A complexity that increases with live performances.

The singer was always empathetic when she released the song, either with Fleetwood Mac or on her solo tours, as the track is one of those numbers that feel particularly special to her audience. Filled with promise and hope, Nicks always made sure to deliver the song in the right way.

It also does this in this performance. The grainy footage brought to us by Fleetwood Mac archivist Jeremy Doe shows Nicks tripping the notes with the feather of a white dove all the time while tenderly stroking her face with a rose and smiling at her adoring audience.

Well, this is the Rumors tour and everyone knows exactly how confrontational and chaotic the recording of this record was. The band’s interpersonal relationships quickly separated when McVie and Buckingham and Nicks separated during the writing and recording process.

If you pump this up with the plentiful amounts of cocaine the band consumed, it’s easy to suspect that this performance could be somewhat inconsistent. Still, Nicks (though she’s probably as tall as a kite) delivers a lavish performance of her brand number and takes the audience with her.

The video was shot on the last night of the World Tour after its huge success with Rumors and gave the band a break from Tusk’s recording. As they made their way through all hemispheres, the band ended the tour in Largo, Maryland with this gigantic feat.

See below how Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac 1978 deliver a beautiful landslide

