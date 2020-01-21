Steven Spielberg's amazing stories reveal the first restart and release date of Apple TV +

advertisement

Steven Spielberg dominated the film landscape of the 80s, and fans of his work were never more excited than when he announced he was going to produce an anthology television series that was as magical as classics like ET, Gremlins, Poltergeist, and Raiders filled the ark and encounter of the third kind. Not only that, he brought all his filmmaker friends with him. As exciting as the show was, it was very expensive and only ran for two seasons. That means until 2020. Spielberg is returning on the road to a new decade Amazing stories in an Apple TV + revival. Today we have the official release date and a first look at one of the upcoming episodes.

Amazing stories will officially return to its new streaming home on Friday, March 6th. The intriguing first picture shows a mother and son looking up at the sky while a line of men, all dressed in white, stare in the background. The episode is titled The Rift. However, we have been told very little about the story or events in this picture, and a full list of episodes has not yet been released. Maybe we will get that later. At the moment we have these words from Apple.

A reinterpretation of the original anthology series, each episode of Amazing stories will take the audience into worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers. Apple announces a premiere date for Steven Spielberg Amazing stories and reveals the first picture. Highly anticipated anthology series from Amblin Television and Universal Television until the premiere on Friday March 6th on Apple TV +. Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz act as show runners.

The highly anticipated original series from Apple TV +, executive producer of visionary, award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, will make its global debut exclusively on Apple TV + on Friday, March 6th. The release date and first picture of the series were announced today on the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour

The figureheads for the anthology are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Lost, Once Upon A Time). The episode leaders include Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist), Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones) and Michael Dinner (Unbelievable, Sneaky Pete)), Susanna Fogel (Utopia, Play By Play) and Sylvain White (Stomp The Yard , The Rookie). Said Matt Cherniss, Apple’s development manager.

“Amazing stories is a popular show that has fueled our imagination and we couldn’t be more excited when we share the next exciting iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV +. “

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Co-Presidents of Amblin Television, said this.

“We are honored to bring a new anthology of together with our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam Amazing stories for the audience on Apple TV +, which is the perfect platform for us to tell emotionally engaging, wonderful stories that families can enjoy and experience together. “

The first picture in the series gives an insight into The Rift, one of five episodes premiered on March 6th. Directed by Mark Mylod and the stars Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield.

Talents from other episodes include Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (Du), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless) and in his last role before his death in last October Robert Forster.

The series is produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

The new series will premiere worldwide on Apple TV +, a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers. Apple TV + is available in the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, selected Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well as on tv.apple.com for 4.99 US -Dollar available per month Try seven days for free. One subscription per family sharing group. The plan is automatically extended until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply; Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

