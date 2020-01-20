Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories get a first picture from Apple

advertisement

Steveb Spielberg’s 80s anthology series Amazing stories is being revised as part of Apple TV +’s original schedule, and thanks to Deadline, we’ve got a first picture of Universal and Amblin Television’s production. check it out here …

The picture above comes from an episode titled “The Rift” starring Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield. Other talents to be seen in the episodes included Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the late Robert Forster in his last role before he died last October.

“Amazing stories is a popular show that has fueled our imaginations and we couldn’t be more excited if we share the next exciting series on Apple TV + with a global audience of all ages, ”said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV + Development Manager, with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Co-President of Amblin Television, added: “We are honored to have a new anthology of Amazing stories for the audience on Apple TV +, which is the perfect platform for us to tell emotionally engaging, wonderful stories that families can enjoy and experience together. “

Amazing stories Premiere on Apple TV + on Friday, March 6th, with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz as Showrunner and Steven Spielberg as Executive Producer.

