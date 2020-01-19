Steven M. Sipple: Would Frost Ever Stop Playing? It's a question worth thinking about national sports

advertisement

Frank Solich was irritated by my naivety.

Let me explain. The former Nebraska football coach decided at the start of the 2002 season to avoid his offensive roles as a player and to hire a coordinator for the role in 2003. After a name appeared as a possible candidate, I called Frank to ask about that person.

“Why do you think he is a good candidate?” Solich asked.

My answer: “Well, he’s a good guy and he’s been around for a long time.”

“Is that what you think makes a good coordinator? A good guy who’s been around the game for a long time? Seriously?” he said.

Of course, Solich’s incredulous response was correct. Calling games is a big task. A time consuming job. When Nebraska set a 7: 7 record in 2002, Solich decided to make his role more global. The Huskers took a 10: 3 lead in 2003. Barney Cotton called plays – and Solich was fired.

It is an interesting discussion whether a head coach often plays. The legendary Tom Osborne named her during his 25-year tenure as Husker head coach, including national championship seasons in 1994, 1995 and 1997. But the legend he had managed to achieve, Bob Devaney, had given up his role as a playmaker when he was 1970 and won 71 national titles.

Osborne also called in these seasons. Yes, Tom called games for five national championship teams. Think about it for a second.

Scott Frost, in his third year as head coach of Nebraska, has never hinted that it might be possible to quit his game. But it’s still a fascinating discussion for me, especially since he changed his offensive coaching staff. The more I think about the changes, the more I like them. Even if Frost continues his role as a game caller, I believe that his personal changes will ultimately make his day-to-day work easier and possibly allow him to take care of finer details – for example, problems in special teams.

Frost has extensive experience working with Matt Lubick, who was named offensive coordinator and reception coach on Friday, replacing Troy Walters. Granted, Frost also had significant experience working with Walters. But something didn’t click, and Lubick seems to be a good helper to fix the engine. Trust is vital, and Frost’s trust in Lubick has resulted in Lubick working as a program advisor, watching videos, and exchanging ideas over the past season as he spent the year outside of coaching.

When Frost became Nebraska’s head coach, he was considered a dynamic player with a groundbreaking offensive. But he has lost some of his sharpness. So give him the honor of getting it back. He not only hired Lubick, but also appointed offensive coach Greg Austin as run game coordinator. Sometimes such job titles are stripped off as insignificant. But be careful with it.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook hired Tyler Hildebrand as head coach last week to partially motivate him to return to Lincoln. But it was more than that.

“That will bring a responsibility to him and more expectations,” said Cook. “But he has to feel that, and he has to have that responsibility, that pressure, and that expectation. I’m pretty excited about it, and it makes me feel like I can really challenge him in some other way.”

Bingo. I also like that Austin’s new title reflects the growing importance of his role. If one had to identify the main reasons why Nebraska could turn the corner in the next few years, recruiting offensive lines would be a good place to start. Cam Jürgens is about to anchor, and you’ve heard a lot about 2019 four-star signer Bryce Benhart (6-foot-9, 300 pounds), but keep Brant Banks (6-7, 280) in mind. In addition, the four-star gymnast Corcoran (6-6, 280) is probably the price of the 2020 class.

The Quarterback Room is another place where Nebraska fans can look for optimism. Quarterbacks trainer Mario Verduzco has a detailed teaching system that works. In the meantime, Frost trusts coach Ryan Held to provide enough support to provide him with a $ 100,000 raise and the title of recruiting coordinator.

Don’t forget coach Sean Beckton. He is a veteran and behaves as such – straightforward and refreshingly factual. He also draws talent from the southeast with a focus on Georgia.

The bottom line was that Frost’s staff was fine in 2019, but apparently improvements needed to be made. He did. I think it looks good, especially when a head coach, whose emotional attachment to his job is obvious, comes under pressure. This bond is part of the reason I’m confident Frost can ultimately succeed in Nebraska. However, he cannot afford weak points in his staff. The Big Ten are too heavy for that. His willingness to adapt is a good sign.

Maybe Frost can now pay more attention to special teams. Do you remember the game in Iowa when Nebraska inexplicably shot the ball down in the second quarter and needed Ihmir Smith-Marsette 95 meters for a touchdown? After the game, Frost wasn’t sure why the kick went deep.

“I just finished calling the series and didn’t make it into the kickoff team,” he said.

Which brings us back to an interesting question: Could Frost one day stop playing and lead the team as Devaney did then and as P.J. Stain in Minnesota did?

It’s a question worth thinking about, especially when frost develops.

We know that: Play calling is a time-consuming challenge, as Solich would surely confirm.

